Box: St. Pius X 37, Bayless 14
Box: St. Pius X 37, Bayless 14

1234Final
Bayless006814
St. Pius X14631437
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless0-60-570/12281/47
St. Pius X7-15-0212/35123/20

First Quarter

S: Nate Ruble 20 run (Collin Smith run), 9:13

S: Eli Frimml 38 pass from Collin Smith (run failed), 4:01

Second Quarter

S: Dabrian Moss 18 pass from Collin Smith (pass failed), 0:27

Third Quarter

B: Nate Griffin 3 run (kick failed), 7:33

S: Logan Jacobson 33 FG, 3:02

Fourth Quarter

B: Mark Patton 24 run (Nate Griffin run), 11:29

S: Eli Frimml 9 pass from Collin Smith (Collin Smith run), 9:25

S: Austin McGukin 3 run (pass failed), 4:15

