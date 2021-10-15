Box: St. Pius X 37, Bayless 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|6
|8
|14
|St. Pius X
|14
|6
|3
|14
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|0-6
|0-5
|70/12
|281/47
|St. Pius X
|7-1
|5-0
|212/35
|123/20
First Quarter
S: Nate Ruble 20 run (Collin Smith run), 9:13
S: Eli Frimml 38 pass from Collin Smith (run failed), 4:01
Second Quarter
S: Dabrian Moss 18 pass from Collin Smith (pass failed), 0:27
Third Quarter
B: Nate Griffin 3 run (kick failed), 7:33
S: Logan Jacobson 33 FG, 3:02
Fourth Quarter
B: Mark Patton 24 run (Nate Griffin run), 11:29
S: Eli Frimml 9 pass from Collin Smith (Collin Smith run), 9:25
S: Austin McGukin 3 run (pass failed), 4:15
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.