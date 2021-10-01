 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Pius X 37, Doniphan 13
0 comments

Box: St. Pius X 37, Doniphan 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Doniphan067013
St. Pius X01581437
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Doniphan1-50-080/13227/38
St. Pius X5-13-0155/2695/16

Second Quarter

S: Dabrian Moss 6 run (Logan Jacobson kick), 6:18

D: Rios 96 kickoff return (kick failed), 6:01

S: Eli Frimml 80 kickoff return (Dabrian Moss pass from Collin Smith), 5:49

Third Quarter

D: Rios 38 pass from C Leroux (Czerwonka kick), 9:14

S: Collin Smith 2 run (Collin Smith run), 7:42

Fourth Quarter

S: Dabrian Moss 13 run (Kyle Smith run), 11:53

S: Collin Smith 2 run (pass failed), 0:51

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Respect women’s basketball — Taurasi, Griner, Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham strong in WNBA playoffs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News