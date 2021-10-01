Box: St. Pius X 37, Doniphan 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Doniphan
|0
|6
|7
|0
|13
|St. Pius X
|0
|15
|8
|14
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Doniphan
|1-5
|0-0
|80/13
|227/38
|St. Pius X
|5-1
|3-0
|155/26
|95/16
Second Quarter
S: Dabrian Moss 6 run (Logan Jacobson kick), 6:18
D: Rios 96 kickoff return (kick failed), 6:01
S: Eli Frimml 80 kickoff return (Dabrian Moss pass from Collin Smith), 5:49
Third Quarter
D: Rios 38 pass from C Leroux (Czerwonka kick), 9:14
S: Collin Smith 2 run (Collin Smith run), 7:42
Fourth Quarter
S: Dabrian Moss 13 run (Kyle Smith run), 11:53
S: Collin Smith 2 run (pass failed), 0:51
