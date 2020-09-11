Box: St. Pius X 41, Grandview 16

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Grandview
|0
|8
|0
|8
|16
|St. Pius X
|7
|20
|0
|14
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|2-1
|0-1
|102/34
|65/22
|St. Pius X
|2-1
|1-0
|86/29
|54/18
First Quarter
S: Chase Marnin 49 pass from Colin Smith (Logan Jacobson kick), 3:25
Second Quarter
S: Colin Smith 15 run (kick failed), 6:49
S: Nate Ruble 79 run (pass failed), 3:42
G: Chase Wilson 6 run (Jakob Brand run), 1:15
S: Nate Ruble 79 pass from Colin Smith (Logan Jacobson pass from Colin Smith), 0:54
Fourth Quarter
S: Colin Smith 1 run (Logan Jacobson pass from Colin Smith), 3:24
S: Michael Bollinger 3 run (kick failed), 2:09
G: Eric O'Brien 10 pass from Clayton Riddle (Clayton Riddle run), 0:00
