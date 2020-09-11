 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 41, Grandview 16
Box: St. Pius X 41, Grandview 16

1234Final
Grandview080816
St. Pius X72001441
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview2-10-1102/3465/22
St. Pius X2-11-086/2954/18

First Quarter

S: Chase Marnin 49 pass from Colin Smith (Logan Jacobson kick), 3:25

Second Quarter

S: Colin Smith 15 run (kick failed), 6:49

S: Nate Ruble 79 run (pass failed), 3:42

G: Chase Wilson 6 run (Jakob Brand run), 1:15

S: Nate Ruble 79 pass from Colin Smith (Logan Jacobson pass from Colin Smith), 0:54

Fourth Quarter

S: Colin Smith 1 run (Logan Jacobson pass from Colin Smith), 3:24

S: Michael Bollinger 3 run (kick failed), 2:09

G: Eric O'Brien 10 pass from Clayton Riddle (Clayton Riddle run), 0:00

