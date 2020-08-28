Box: St. Pius X 45, Charleston 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Charleston
|6
|0
|6
|14
|26
|St. Pius X
|16
|15
|8
|6
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Charleston
|0-1
|0-0
|26/26
|45/45
|St. Pius X
|1-0
|0-0
|45/45
|26/26
First Quarter
S: Michael Bollinger 2 run (Nate Ruble pass from Colin Smith)
C: Elk Davis 45 fumble recovery (kick failed)
S: safety
S: Cole Seek 66 kickoff return (kick failed)
Second Quarter
S: Colin Smith 6 run (kick failed)
S: Colin Smith 7 run (kick failed)
S: Logan Jacobson 32 FG
Third Quarter
C: Rommie Turner 20 pass from Rico Coleman (kick failed)
S: Logan Jacobson 61 pass from Colin Smith (Chase Marnin pass from Colin Smith)
Fourth Quarter
S: Nate Ruble 13 run (kick failed)
C: Tre Stanback 24 pass from Almareion Williams (kick failed)
C: Roylandus Wiley 26 pass from Almareion Williams (Roylandus Wiley pass from Almareion Williams)
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.