Box: St. Pius X 45, Charleston 26
Box: St. Pius X 45, Charleston 26

1234Final
Charleston6061426
St. Pius X16158645
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Charleston0-10-026/2645/45
St. Pius X1-00-045/4526/26

First Quarter

S: Michael Bollinger 2 run (Nate Ruble pass from Colin Smith)

C: Elk Davis 45 fumble recovery (kick failed)

S: safety

S: Cole Seek 66 kickoff return (kick failed)

Second Quarter

S: Colin Smith 6 run (kick failed)

S: Colin Smith 7 run (kick failed)

S: Logan Jacobson 32 FG

Third Quarter

C: Rommie Turner 20 pass from Rico Coleman (kick failed)

S: Logan Jacobson 61 pass from Colin Smith (Chase Marnin pass from Colin Smith)

Fourth Quarter

S: Nate Ruble 13 run (kick failed)

C: Tre Stanback 24 pass from Almareion Williams (kick failed)

C: Roylandus Wiley 26 pass from Almareion Williams (Roylandus Wiley pass from Almareion Williams)

