Box: St. Pius X 47, DuBourg 0

  0
1234Final
St. Pius X18203647
DuBourg00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X1-10-063/3226/13
DuBourg0-20-012/689/44

First Quarter

S: Austin McGukin 40 pass from James Smith (run failed), 9:35

S: Nolan Sipple 25 run (run failed), 5:00

S: Eli Frimml 45 pass from James Smith (run failed), 4:48

Second Quarter

S: James Smith 18 run (kick failed), 9:50

S: Eli Frimml 13 pass from James Smith (Connor Hamilton pass from James Smith), 5:00

S: James Smith 26 run (kick failed), 3:02

Third Quarter

S: Drew Merseal 33 FG, 4:29

Fourth Quarter

S: Jack Michaud fumble recovery in end zone (not attempted), 0:27

News