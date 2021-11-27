Box: St. Pius X (Kansas City) 21, Cardinal Ritter 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cardinal Ritter
|0
|14
|6
|0
|20
|St. Pius X (Kansas City)
|7
|7
|0
|7
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cardinal Ritter
|4-6
|0-0
|237/24
|197/20
|St. Pius X (Kansas City)
|12-1
|6-0
|492/49
|116/12
First Quarter
S: Jack Mosh 1 run (Joey Wilson kick), 0:45
Second Quarter
-
C: Jamorian Parker 5 run (Jamorian Parker run), 1:24
C: Fredrick Moore 15 pass from Antwon McKay (pass failed), 0:33
S: Robbie Sharp 51 pass from Jack Mosh (Joey Wilson kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
C: Dallas Winner-Johnson 7 pass from Antwon McKay (pass failed), 1:52
Fourth Quarter
S: Max Ervie 10 pass from Jack Mosh (Joey Wilson kick), 2:07
