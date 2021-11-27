 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X (Kansas City) 21, Cardinal Ritter 20
Box: St. Pius X (Kansas City) 21, Cardinal Ritter 20

1234Final
Cardinal Ritter0146020
St. Pius X (Kansas City)770721
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cardinal Ritter4-60-0237/24197/20
St. Pius X (Kansas City)12-16-0492/49116/12

First Quarter

S: Jack Mosh 1 run (Joey Wilson kick), 0:45

Second Quarter

C: Jamorian Parker 5 run (Jamorian Parker run), 1:24

C: Fredrick Moore 15 pass from Antwon McKay (pass failed), 0:33

S: Robbie Sharp 51 pass from Jack Mosh (Joey Wilson kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

C: Dallas Winner-Johnson 7 pass from Antwon McKay (pass failed), 1:52

Fourth Quarter

S: Max Ervie 10 pass from Jack Mosh (Joey Wilson kick), 2:07

