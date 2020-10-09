Box: St. Vincent 28, St. Pius X 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Vincent
|7
|7
|14
|0
|28
|St. Pius X
|14
|0
|0
|7
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Vincent
|3-1
|1-1
|106/26
|124/31
|St. Pius X
|3-4
|1-2
|156/39
|193/48
First Quarter
SPX: Nate Ruble 22 run (Logan Jacobson kick)
SPX: Nate Ruble 2 run (Logan Jacobson kick)
S: Mason Light 5 run (Brendon Moonier kick)
Second Quarter
S: Blake Schnurbusch 2 pass from John Wibbenmeyer (Brendon Moonier kick)
Third Quarter
S: Blake Schnurbusch 15 pass from John Wibbenmeyer (Brendon Moonier kick)
S: John Wibbenmeyer 1 run (Brendon Moonier kick)
Fourth Quarter
SPX: Chase Marnin 23 pass from Colin Smith (Logan Jacobson kick)
