Box: St. Vincent 28, St. Pius X 21
1234Final
St. Vincent7714028
St. Pius X1400721
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Vincent3-11-1106/26124/31
St. Pius X3-41-2156/39193/48

First Quarter

SPX: Nate Ruble 22 run (Logan Jacobson kick)

SPX: Nate Ruble 2 run (Logan Jacobson kick)

S: Mason Light 5 run (Brendon Moonier kick)

Second Quarter

S: Blake Schnurbusch 2 pass from John Wibbenmeyer (Brendon Moonier kick)

Third Quarter

S: Blake Schnurbusch 15 pass from John Wibbenmeyer (Brendon Moonier kick)

S: John Wibbenmeyer 1 run (Brendon Moonier kick)

Fourth Quarter

SPX: Chase Marnin 23 pass from Colin Smith (Logan Jacobson kick)

