Box: Ste. Genevieve 59, St. Pius X 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|7
|7
|6
|8
|28
|Ste. Genevieve
|6
|22
|21
|10
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|2-3
|1-1
|114/23
|159/32
|Ste. Genevieve
|2-2
|1-0
|121/24
|126/25
First Quarter
SPX: Nate Ruble 1 run (Logan Jacobson kick)
S: Austin McBride 60 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
S: Aiden Boyer 1 run (Payton Matthews pass from Aiden Boyer)
S: Bret Bieser 16 pass from Aiden Boyer (Bryant Schwent kick)
S: Payton Matthews 25 pass from Aiden Boyer (Bryant Schwent kick)
SPX: Nate Ruble 8 pass from Colin Smith (Logan Jacobson kick)
Third Quarter
S: Austin McBride 32 run (Bryant Schwent kick)
SPX: Michael Bollinger 5 run (kick failed)
S: Aiden Boyer 21 run (Bryant Schwent kick)
S: Payton Matthews 31 pass from Aiden Boyer (Bryant Schwent kick)
Fourth Quarter
SPX: Kyle Smith 7 run (Nate Ruble pass from Colin Smith)
S: Aiden Boyer 61 run (Bryant Schwent kick)
S: Bryant Schwent 32 FG
