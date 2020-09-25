 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Ste. Genevieve 59, St. Pius X 28
0 comments

Box: Ste. Genevieve 59, St. Pius X 28

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234Final
St. Pius X776828
Ste. Genevieve622211059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X2-31-1114/23159/32
Ste. Genevieve2-21-0121/24126/25

First Quarter

SPX: Nate Ruble 1 run (Logan Jacobson kick)

S: Austin McBride 60 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

S: Aiden Boyer 1 run (Payton Matthews pass from Aiden Boyer)

S: Bret Bieser 16 pass from Aiden Boyer (Bryant Schwent kick)

S: Payton Matthews 25 pass from Aiden Boyer (Bryant Schwent kick)

SPX: Nate Ruble 8 pass from Colin Smith (Logan Jacobson kick)

Third Quarter

S: Austin McBride 32 run (Bryant Schwent kick)

SPX: Michael Bollinger 5 run (kick failed)

S: Aiden Boyer 21 run (Bryant Schwent kick)

S: Payton Matthews 31 pass from Aiden Boyer (Bryant Schwent kick)

Fourth Quarter

SPX: Kyle Smith 7 run (Nate Ruble pass from Colin Smith)

S: Aiden Boyer 61 run (Bryant Schwent kick)

S: Bryant Schwent 32 FG

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports