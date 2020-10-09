Box: Summit 17, Parkway West 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|0
|10
|7
|0
|17
|Parkway West
|0
|6
|6
|0
|12
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|2-0
|1-0
|51/26
|26/13
|Parkway West
|0-2
|0-1
|18/9
|51/26
Second Quarter
S: Jack Butchko 54 pass from Mason Brown (Drew Krobath kick), 7:13
S: Drew Krobath 30 FG, 1:59
P: Trey Bell 58 interception (kick failed), 0:27
Third Quarter
S: Dareonte Turman 6 run (Drew Krobath kick), 5:28
P: Josh Gansen 48 pass from Isaac Kittrell (pass failed), 3:23
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.