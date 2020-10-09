 Skip to main content
Box: Summit 17, Parkway West 12
Box: Summit 17, Parkway West 12

1234Final
Summit0107017
Parkway West066012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit2-01-051/2626/13
Parkway West0-20-118/951/26

Second Quarter

S: Jack Butchko 54 pass from Mason Brown (Drew Krobath kick), 7:13

S: Drew Krobath 30 FG, 1:59

P: Trey Bell 58 interception (kick failed), 0:27

Third Quarter

S: Dareonte Turman 6 run (Drew Krobath kick), 5:28

P: Josh Gansen 48 pass from Isaac Kittrell (pass failed), 3:23

