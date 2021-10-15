 Skip to main content
Box: Summit 27, Pattonville 7
1234Final
Pattonville70007
Summit7130727
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville3-50-4131/16266/33
Summit6-03-0217/2723/3

First Quarter

S: Camden Pye 41 pass from Mason Brown (Drew Krobath kick), 9:53

P: DeAndre Rush Jr. 1 run (Bryan Orta kick), 0:46

Second Quarter

S: Elijah Stevens 15 run (kick failed), 9:49

S: Camden Pye 2 pass from Mason Brown (Drew Krobath kick), 4:53

Fourth Quarter

S: Kaden Wallace 15 pass from Mason Brown (Drew Krobath kick), 9:42

