Box: Summit 27, Pattonville 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Summit
|7
|13
|0
|7
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|3-5
|0-4
|131/16
|266/33
|Summit
|6-0
|3-0
|217/27
|23/3
First Quarter
S: Camden Pye 41 pass from Mason Brown (Drew Krobath kick), 9:53
P: DeAndre Rush Jr. 1 run (Bryan Orta kick), 0:46
Second Quarter
S: Elijah Stevens 15 run (kick failed), 9:49
S: Camden Pye 2 pass from Mason Brown (Drew Krobath kick), 4:53
Fourth Quarter
S: Kaden Wallace 15 pass from Mason Brown (Drew Krobath kick), 9:42
