1234Final
Webster Groves6013019
Summit778022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves3-41-1154/22195/28
Summit7-12-1291/42115/16

First Quarter

W: Kameron Yancey 30 interception (kick failed), 11:48

S: Deandre Knox 9 pass from Andrew Klump (Jacob Morris kick), 5:58

Second Quarter

S: Kamarin Young 45 run (Jacob Morris kick), 10:30

Third Quarter

W: Jerqon Conners 8 run (run failed), 8:40

W: Jacobie Banks 26 pass from Enrique Quinones (Preston Haney kick), 5:36

S: Kamarin Young 12 run (Deandre Knox pass from Andrew Klump), 0:09

