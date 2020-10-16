 Skip to main content
Box: Thayer 34, St. Pius X 13
Box: Thayer 34, St. Pius X 13

1234Final
Thayer7702034
St. Pius X070613
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Thayer6-14-0243/3555/8
St. Pius X3-51-2169/24227/32

First Quarter

T: Jackson Willison 1 run (Kale Willison kick)

Second Quarter

S: Nate Ruble 4 run (Logan Jacobson kick)

T: Jackson Willison 1 run (Kale Willison kick)

Fourth Quarter

S: Logan Jacobson 6 pass from Colin Smith (kick failed)

T: Jayce Haven 13 run (Kale Willison kick)

T: Jackson Willison 6 run (kick failed)

T: Jackson Willison 9 run (Kale Willison kick)

