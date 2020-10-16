Box: Thayer 34, St. Pius X 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Thayer
|7
|7
|0
|20
|34
|St. Pius X
|0
|7
|0
|6
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Thayer
|6-1
|4-0
|243/35
|55/8
|St. Pius X
|3-5
|1-2
|169/24
|227/32
First Quarter
T: Jackson Willison 1 run (Kale Willison kick)
Second Quarter
S: Nate Ruble 4 run (Logan Jacobson kick)
T: Jackson Willison 1 run (Kale Willison kick)
Fourth Quarter
S: Logan Jacobson 6 pass from Colin Smith (kick failed)
T: Jayce Haven 13 run (Kale Willison kick)
T: Jackson Willison 6 run (kick failed)
T: Jackson Willison 9 run (Kale Willison kick)
