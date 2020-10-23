Box: Timberland 35, Fort Zumwalt South 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Timberland
|0
|0
|21
|14
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|4-5
|3-2
|204/23
|216/24
|Timberland
|3-5
|1-3
|150/17
|231/26
Second Quarter
F: Jonah Cox 27 FG, 11:51
F: Jonah Cox 39 FG, 0:00
Third Quarter
T: Josh Gibbs 11 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 8:43
T: Josh Gibbs 12 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 5:45
T: Josh Gibbs 19 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 2:09
Fourth Quarter
T: AJ Raines 1 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 9:40
T: Matt Miner 18 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 2:52
