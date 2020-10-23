 Skip to main content
Box: Timberland 35, Fort Zumwalt South 6
Box: Timberland 35, Fort Zumwalt South 6

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South06006
Timberland00211435
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South4-53-2204/23216/24
Timberland3-51-3150/17231/26

Second Quarter

F: Jonah Cox 27 FG, 11:51

F: Jonah Cox 39 FG, 0:00

Third Quarter

T: Josh Gibbs 11 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 8:43

T: Josh Gibbs 12 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 5:45

T: Josh Gibbs 19 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 2:09

Fourth Quarter

T: AJ Raines 1 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 9:40

T: Matt Miner 18 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 2:52

