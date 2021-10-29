 Skip to main content
Box: Timberland 50, Pattonville 13
1234Final
Pattonville600713
Timberland131571550
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville4-60-4171/17328/33
Timberland7-22-2381/38273/27

First Quarter

T: AJ Raines 6 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 8:33

T: AJ Raines 48 run (kick failed), 4:44

P: Kameron Eleby 10 run (run failed), 2:07

Second Quarter

T: AJ Raines 15 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 8:43

T: AJ Raines 23 run (Creighton Ervin pass from AJ Raines), 0:47

Third Quarter

T: Tank Billings 92 pass from AJ Raines (Josh Gibbs kick), 8:12

Fourth Quarter

P: Kameron McCain 66 pass from Kameron Eleby (Julia Blankenship kick), 11:30

T: AJ Raines 4 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 6:26

T: Ryan Dickherber 9 run (Jeffery Fetterhoff pass from Zay Hamilton), 4:14

