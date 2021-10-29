Box: Timberland 50, Pattonville 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|6
|0
|0
|7
|13
|Timberland
|13
|15
|7
|15
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|4-6
|0-4
|171/17
|328/33
|Timberland
|7-2
|2-2
|381/38
|273/27
First Quarter
T: AJ Raines 6 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 8:33
T: AJ Raines 48 run (kick failed), 4:44
P: Kameron Eleby 10 run (run failed), 2:07
Second Quarter
-
T: AJ Raines 15 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 8:43
T: AJ Raines 23 run (Creighton Ervin pass from AJ Raines), 0:47
Third Quarter
T: Tank Billings 92 pass from AJ Raines (Josh Gibbs kick), 8:12
Fourth Quarter
P: Kameron McCain 66 pass from Kameron Eleby (Julia Blankenship kick), 11:30
T: AJ Raines 4 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 6:26
T: Ryan Dickherber 9 run (Jeffery Fetterhoff pass from Zay Hamilton), 4:14
