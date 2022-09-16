 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Timberland 59, Fort Zumwalt West 56

1234Final
Timberland142831459
Fort Zumwalt West142171456
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland4-01-0217/54117/29
Fort Zumwalt West0-30-197/24151/38

First Quarter

F: Quinn Purcell 5 run ( kick), 10:00

T: Travis Reeves pass from AJ Raines ( kick), 6:00

F: Darius Jones run ( kick), 4:00

T: Creighton Ervin 15 pass from AJ Raines ( kick), 3:17

Second Quarter

T: August Tank Billings 55 pass from AJ Raines ( kick), 11:00

T: August Tank Billings 50 pass from AJ Raines ( kick), 10:00

F: Darius Jones 80 run ( kick), 7:14

F: Kyle Nunn run (kick failed), 6:00

T: August Tank Billings 15 pass from AJ Raines ( kick), 4:43

F: Peyton Kraus pass from Mike Ludwig (Kyle Nunn run), 1:19

T: AJ Raines 15 run ( kick), 0:14

Third Quarter

F: 65 run ( kick), 4:18

T: AJ Raines 32 FG, 4:07

Fourth Quarter

F: Mike Ludwig 65 run ( kick), 9:00

T: Sam Mortimore 18 run ( kick), 5:13

F: Kyle Nunn run ( kick), 3:24

T: Travis Reeves 2 pass from AJ Raines ( kick), 0:23

