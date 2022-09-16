Box: Timberland 59, Fort Zumwalt West 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|14
|28
|3
|14
|59
|Fort Zumwalt West
|14
|21
|7
|14
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|4-0
|1-0
|217/54
|117/29
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0-3
|0-1
|97/24
|151/38
F: Quinn Purcell 5 run ( kick), 10:00
T: Travis Reeves pass from AJ Raines ( kick), 6:00
F: Darius Jones run ( kick), 4:00
T: Creighton Ervin 15 pass from AJ Raines ( kick), 3:17
T: August Tank Billings 55 pass from AJ Raines ( kick), 11:00
T: August Tank Billings 50 pass from AJ Raines ( kick), 10:00
F: Darius Jones 80 run ( kick), 7:14
F: Kyle Nunn run (kick failed), 6:00
T: August Tank Billings 15 pass from AJ Raines ( kick), 4:43
F: Peyton Kraus pass from Mike Ludwig (Kyle Nunn run), 1:19
T: AJ Raines 15 run ( kick), 0:14
F: Mike Ludwig 65 run ( kick), 9:00
T: Sam Mortimore 18 run ( kick), 5:13
F: Kyle Nunn run ( kick), 3:24
T: Travis Reeves 2 pass from AJ Raines ( kick), 0:23
