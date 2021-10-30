Box: Triad 20, Country Club Hills Hillcrest 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Country Club Hills Hillcrest
|7
|6
|6
|0
|19
|Triad
|0
|6
|7
|7
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
First Quarter
C: run ( kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
-
T: Nic Funk 1 run (kick failed), 5:54
C: run (not attempted), 0:00
Third Quarter
T: Jackson Buck 6 run (Jake Ellis kick), 6:39
C: run (not attempted), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
T: Ryan Hazelwood 2 run (Jake Ellis kick), 8:21
