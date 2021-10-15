Box: Triad 22, Waterloo 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Triad
|7
|0
|0
|15
|22
|Waterloo
|6
|13
|0
|0
|19
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Triad
|4-2
|4-1
|138/23
|116/19
|Waterloo
|2-3
|0-3
|151/25
|111/18
First Quarter
W: Evan Davis 12 run (kick failed), 6:41
T: Ryan Hazelwood 18 run (Jake Ellis kick), 4:06
Second Quarter
W: Jack McFarlane 19 run (pass failed), 9:15
W: Ethan Horvath 9 pass from Aidan Morrow (Lexi Stephens kick), 8:31
Fourth Quarter
T: Jackson Buck 13 run (Jake Ellis kick), 10:51
T: Ryan Hazelwood 2 run (Ryan Hazelwood pass from Caleb Fuller), 1:56
