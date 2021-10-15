 Skip to main content
Box: Triad 22, Waterloo 19
1234Final
Triad7001522
Waterloo6130019
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Triad4-24-1138/23116/19
Waterloo2-30-3151/25111/18

First Quarter

W: Evan Davis 12 run (kick failed), 6:41

T: Ryan Hazelwood 18 run (Jake Ellis kick), 4:06

Second Quarter

W: Jack McFarlane 19 run (pass failed), 9:15

W: Ethan Horvath 9 pass from Aidan Morrow (Lexi Stephens kick), 8:31

Fourth Quarter

T: Jackson Buck 13 run (Jake Ellis kick), 10:51

T: Ryan Hazelwood 2 run (Ryan Hazelwood pass from Caleb Fuller), 1:56

