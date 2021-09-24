 Skip to main content
Box: Triad 31, Highland 26
1234Final
Highland01201426
Triad3147731
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland1-41-1161/32162/32
Triad2-12-068/1450/10

First Quarter

T: Jake Ellis 31 FG, 7:32

Second Quarter

T: Jason Randoll 7 run (Jake Ellis kick), 11:02

H: Cade Altadonna 44 pass from Brent Wuebbels (kick failed), 10:20

T: Jackson Buck 16 run (Jake Ellis kick), 2:44

H: Brent Wuebbels 13 run (run failed), 0:00

Third Quarter

T: Nic Funk 1 run (Jake Ellis kick), 8:33

Fourth Quarter

T: Colin Qualls 10 run (Jake Ellis kick), 11:15

H: Brent Wuebbels 4 run (run failed), 6:42

H: Brent Wuebbels 17 run (Travis Porter run), 0:32

