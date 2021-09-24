Box: Triad 31, Highland 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Highland
|0
|12
|0
|14
|26
|Triad
|3
|14
|7
|7
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|1-4
|1-1
|161/32
|162/32
|Triad
|2-1
|2-0
|68/14
|50/10
First Quarter
T: Jake Ellis 31 FG, 7:32
Second Quarter
T: Jason Randoll 7 run (Jake Ellis kick), 11:02
H: Cade Altadonna 44 pass from Brent Wuebbels (kick failed), 10:20
T: Jackson Buck 16 run (Jake Ellis kick), 2:44
H: Brent Wuebbels 13 run (run failed), 0:00
Third Quarter
T: Nic Funk 1 run (Jake Ellis kick), 8:33
Fourth Quarter
T: Colin Qualls 10 run (Jake Ellis kick), 11:15
H: Brent Wuebbels 4 run (run failed), 6:42
H: Brent Wuebbels 17 run (Travis Porter run), 0:32
