Box: Troy Buchanan 27, Fort Zumwalt South 14
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South700714
Troy Buchanan777627
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South0-10-014/1427/27
Troy Buchanan1-00-027/2714/14

First Quarter

F: Keijuan Howard 1 run (Jonah Cox kick), 7:05

T: Kayden Ulhmeyer 1 run (Mason Gessert kick), 4:28

Second Quarter

T: Nick Bova 18 run (Mason Gessert kick), 10:36

Third Quarter

T: Kayden Ulhmeyer 2 run (Mason Gessert kick), 10:36

Fourth Quarter

T: Zach Collins 3 run (kick failed), 5:51

F: Keijuan Howard 8 run (Jonah Cox kick), 4:31

