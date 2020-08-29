Box: Troy Buchanan 27, Fort Zumwalt South 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|7
|0
|0
|7
|14
|Troy Buchanan
|7
|7
|7
|6
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0-1
|0-0
|14/14
|27/27
|Troy Buchanan
|1-0
|0-0
|27/27
|14/14
First Quarter
F: Keijuan Howard 1 run (Jonah Cox kick), 7:05
T: Kayden Ulhmeyer 1 run (Mason Gessert kick), 4:28
Second Quarter
T: Nick Bova 18 run (Mason Gessert kick), 10:36
Third Quarter
T: Kayden Ulhmeyer 2 run (Mason Gessert kick), 10:36
Fourth Quarter
T: Zach Collins 3 run (kick failed), 5:51
F: Keijuan Howard 8 run (Jonah Cox kick), 4:31
