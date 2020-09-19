 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 29, Francis Howell Central 6
1234Final
Francis Howell Central60006
Troy Buchanan14015029
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central2-20-172/1885/21
Troy Buchanan3-11-0122/3063/16

First Quarter

F: Parker Frye 2 run (run failed), 9:44

T: Austin Wenzel 14 run (Mason Gessert kick), 2:47

T: KeShawn Jones 74 run (Mason Gessert kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

T: safety, 7:48

T: Zach Collins 31 run (kick failed), 6:33

T: KeShawn Jones 47 run (Mason Gessert kick), 4:40

