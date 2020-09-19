Box: Troy Buchanan 29, Francis Howell Central 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Troy Buchanan
|14
|0
|15
|0
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|2-2
|0-1
|72/18
|85/21
|Troy Buchanan
|3-1
|1-0
|122/30
|63/16
First Quarter
F: Parker Frye 2 run (run failed), 9:44
T: Austin Wenzel 14 run (Mason Gessert kick), 2:47
T: KeShawn Jones 74 run (Mason Gessert kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
T: safety, 7:48
T: Zach Collins 31 run (kick failed), 6:33
T: KeShawn Jones 47 run (Mason Gessert kick), 4:40
