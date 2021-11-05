Box: Troy Buchanan 34, Hazelwood Central 22

|1
|Hazelwood Central
|8
|7
|7
|0
|22
|Troy Buchanan
|7
|7
|0
|20
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|6-3
|3-1
|295/33
|178/20
|Troy Buchanan
|9-2
|3-2
|530/59
|229/25
First Quarter
T: Charos Sutton 1 run (Mason Gessert kick), 10:33
H: Jamarion Price 6 run (Jamarion Price run), 6:58
Second Quarter
-
T: Charos Sutton 5 run (Mason Gessert kick), 8:38
H: Jamarion Price 54 run (Kevaun Davis kick), 5:14
Third Quarter
H: Armani Turner 39 pass from Bryson Brown (Kevaun Davis kick), 9:16
Fourth Quarter
T: Nathan Ryan 11 pass from Charos Sutton (run failed), 6:56
T: Charos Sutton 5 run (Mason Gessert kick), 4:31
T: Brett Smith 5 run (Mason Gessert kick), 2:00
