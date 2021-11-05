 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 34, Hazelwood Central 22
Box: Troy Buchanan 34, Hazelwood Central 22

1234Final
Hazelwood Central877022
Troy Buchanan7702034
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood Central6-33-1295/33178/20
Troy Buchanan9-23-2530/59229/25

First Quarter

T: Charos Sutton 1 run (Mason Gessert kick), 10:33

H: Jamarion Price 6 run (Jamarion Price run), 6:58

Second Quarter

T: Charos Sutton 5 run (Mason Gessert kick), 8:38

H: Jamarion Price 54 run (Kevaun Davis kick), 5:14

Third Quarter

H: Armani Turner 39 pass from Bryson Brown (Kevaun Davis kick), 9:16

Fourth Quarter

T: Nathan Ryan 11 pass from Charos Sutton (run failed), 6:56

T: Charos Sutton 5 run (Mason Gessert kick), 4:31

T: Brett Smith 5 run (Mason Gessert kick), 2:00

