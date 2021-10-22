 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 48, Moberly 14
1234Final
Moberly0001414
Troy Buchanan28146048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Moberly2-72-3155/17319/35
Troy Buchanan7-23-2442/49186/21

First Quarter

T: Ethan Lollar 65 pass from Charos Sutton (Mason Gessert kick), 11:46

T: Nathan Ryan 48 pass from Charos Sutton (Mason Gessert kick), 10:14

T: Brett Smith 12 run (Mason Gessert kick), 7:09

T: Nick Bova 5 run (Mason Gessert kick), 3:52

Second Quarter

T: Nick Bova 14 run (Mason Gessert kick), 11:40

T: Nathan Ryan 12 pass from Charos Sutton (Mason Gessert kick), 8:52

Third Quarter

T: Hunter Keene 34 run (kick failed), 7:38

Fourth Quarter

M: 3 run ( kick), 10:45

M: 25 pass from ( kick), 0:17

