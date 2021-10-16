 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 56, Fort Zumwalt West 21
Box: Troy Buchanan 56, Fort Zumwalt West 21

1234Final
Troy Buchanan21350056
Fort Zumwalt West707721
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan6-23-2394/49172/22
Fort Zumwalt West2-51-4234/29286/36
