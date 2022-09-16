Box: Troy Buchanan 58, Francis Howell Central 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|21
|23
|7
|7
|58
|Francis Howell Central
|7
|0
|7
|7
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|3-1
|1-0
|147/37
|116/29
|Francis Howell Central
|3-1
|0-1
|114/28
|100/25
First Quarter
F: Nick Ortinau 1 run (Connor Casler kick), 8:35
T: Charos Sutton 1 run (kick failed), 4:16
T: Brett Smith 22 run (Ethan Lollar run), 2:00
T: Ethan Lollar 28 pass from Charos Sutton (Mitchell Ottinger kick), 0:38
Second Quarter
T: safety, 10:48
T: Ethan Lollar 28 pass from Charos Sutton (Mitchell Ottinger kick), 9:25
T: Shane Hopmann 32 pass from Charos Sutton (Mitchell Ottinger kick), 4:00
T: Nick Bova 13 run (Mitchell Ottinger kick), 3:00
Third Quarter
F: Collin Parsons 3 run (Connor Casler kick), 7:10
T: run ( kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
F: Keith Johnson 52 pass from Nick Ortinau (Connor Casler kick), 10:00
T: run ( kick), 0:00