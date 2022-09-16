 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 58, Francis Howell Central 21

1234Final
Troy Buchanan21237758
Francis Howell Central707721
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan3-11-0147/37116/29
Francis Howell Central3-10-1114/28100/25

First Quarter

F: Nick Ortinau 1 run (Connor Casler kick), 8:35

T: Charos Sutton 1 run (kick failed), 4:16

T: Brett Smith 22 run (Ethan Lollar run), 2:00

T: Ethan Lollar 28 pass from Charos Sutton (Mitchell Ottinger kick), 0:38

Second Quarter

T: safety, 10:48

T: Ethan Lollar 28 pass from Charos Sutton (Mitchell Ottinger kick), 9:25

T: Shane Hopmann 32 pass from Charos Sutton (Mitchell Ottinger kick), 4:00

T: Nick Bova 13 run (Mitchell Ottinger kick), 3:00

Third Quarter

F: Collin Parsons 3 run (Connor Casler kick), 7:10

T: run ( kick), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

F: Keith Johnson 52 pass from Nick Ortinau (Connor Casler kick), 10:00

T: run ( kick), 0:00

