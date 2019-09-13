|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|27
|0
|0
|27
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|3-0
|0-0
|103/34
|43/14
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-1
|0-0
|69/23
|69/23
Second Quarter
T: Kendall Hutchison 4 run (Josh April kick), 10:50
T: 42 pass from Kendall Hutchison (Josh April kick), 5:12
T: Kendall Hutchison 68 run (kick failed), 3:31
T: 43 run (Josh April kick), 0:52
Fourth Quarter
L: Tyler Cotton 18 pass from Blake Seaton (Josh Paubel kick), 11:56