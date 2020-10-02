 Skip to main content
Box: Union 35, Warrenton 17
Box: Union 35, Warrenton 17

1234Final
Warrenton0100717
Union6871435
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton2-42-0133/22195/32
Union2-31-1103/17174/29

First Quarter

U: Dalton Voss 1 run (kick failed), 4:19

Second Quarter

U: Gavin Wencker 23 run (Donavan Rutledge pass from Liam Hughes), 5:25

W: Kolby Meine 26 pass from Caelon Weir (Shane Brosenne kick), 0:18

W: Shane Brosenne 29 FG, 0:00

Third Quarter

U: Liam Hughes 6 run (Diago Orozco kick), 0:41

Fourth Quarter

U: Alton Hubbard 7 run (kick failed), 8:06

W: Caelon Weir 1 run (Shane Brosenne kick), 6:34

U: Gavin Wencker 8 run (Donavan Rutledge pass from Liam Hughes), 2:36

