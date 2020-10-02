Box: Union 35, Warrenton 17

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Warrenton
|0
|10
|0
|7
|17
|Union
|6
|8
|7
|14
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|2-4
|2-0
|133/22
|195/32
|Union
|2-3
|1-1
|103/17
|174/29
First Quarter
U: Dalton Voss 1 run (kick failed), 4:19
Second Quarter
U: Gavin Wencker 23 run (Donavan Rutledge pass from Liam Hughes), 5:25
W: Kolby Meine 26 pass from Caelon Weir (Shane Brosenne kick), 0:18
W: Shane Brosenne 29 FG, 0:00
Third Quarter
U: Liam Hughes 6 run (Diago Orozco kick), 0:41
Fourth Quarter
U: Alton Hubbard 7 run (kick failed), 8:06
W: Caelon Weir 1 run (Shane Brosenne kick), 6:34
U: Gavin Wencker 8 run (Donavan Rutledge pass from Liam Hughes), 2:36
