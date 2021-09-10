 Skip to main content
Box: Union 41, Sullivan 6
1234Final
Union21701341
Sullivan00606
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union3-01-0130/4327/9
Sullivan1-20-172/2473/24

First Quarter

U: Colton Morrow 33 pass from Liam Hughes (kick failed), 11:44

U: Ryan Ewald 30 pass from Liam Hughes (Ryan Rapert run), 7:16

U: Kaden Motley 12 pass from Liam Hughes (Luke Koch kick), 0:44

Second Quarter

U: Wyatt Birke 36 run (Luke Koch kick), 10:45

Third Quarter

S: Gabe Dace 2 run (run failed), 4:12

Fourth Quarter

U: Ryan Ewald 24 pass from Liam Hughes (kick failed), 11:53

U: Ryan Rapert 14 pass from Liam Hughes (Salvador Garcia kick), 6:41

