Box: Union 48, Warrenton 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Union
|20
|22
|6
|0
|48
|Warrenton
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|4-0
|1-0
|186/46
|49/12
|Warrenton
|0-2
|0-0
|18/4
|120/30
First Quarter
U: Ryan Rapert 18 pass from Liam Hughes (Will Herbst kick), 10:02
U: Dalton Voss 2 run (Will Herbst kick), 4:59
U: Colton Morrow 24 pass from Ryan Rapert (kick failed), 1:54
Second Quarter
U: Jayden Overschmidt 48 pass from Liam Hughes (Dalton Voss run), 10:52
U: Ryan Rapert 10 run (Will Herbst kick), 8:32
U: Hayden Parmenter 2 run (Will Herbst kick), 5:19
W: Kolby Meine 14 pass from Caelon Weir (run failed), 0:30
Third Quarter
U: Trey Ladymon 6 run (kick failed), 1:17
