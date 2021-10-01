 Skip to main content
Box: Union 48, Warrenton 6
Box: Union 48, Warrenton 6

1234Final
Union20226048
Warrenton06006
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union4-01-0186/4649/12
Warrenton0-20-018/4120/30

First Quarter

U: Ryan Rapert 18 pass from Liam Hughes (Will Herbst kick), 10:02

U: Dalton Voss 2 run (Will Herbst kick), 4:59

U: Colton Morrow 24 pass from Ryan Rapert (kick failed), 1:54

Second Quarter

U: Jayden Overschmidt 48 pass from Liam Hughes (Dalton Voss run), 10:52

U: Ryan Rapert 10 run (Will Herbst kick), 8:32

U: Hayden Parmenter 2 run (Will Herbst kick), 5:19

W: Kolby Meine 14 pass from Caelon Weir (run failed), 0:30

Third Quarter

U: Trey Ladymon 6 run (kick failed), 1:17

