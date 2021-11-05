Box: Union 56, Pacific 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|0
|8
|0
|0
|8
|Union
|14
|28
|0
|14
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|4-6
|2-3
|374/37
|389/39
|Union
|6-0
|3-0
|248/25
|98/10
First Quarter
U: Luke Koch 16 run (Luke Koch kick), 9:47
U: Liam Hughes 19 run (Luke Koch kick), 5:26
Second Quarter
-
Friday football spotlight: Goal-line stand gives Triad another pleasant surprise in unexpected season
-
Buha resigns as Webster Groves football coach
-
Missouri district standings
-
Football notebook: Brentwood stuns Louisiana on last play to stay alive; Pacific scores 81
-
Missouri top 10 schedule, results
U: Nick Birke 17 pass from Liam Hughes (kick failed), 9:46
U: Hayden Burke 14 pass from Liam Hughes (Hayden Burke pass from Liam Hughes), 6:42
U: Wyatt Birke 1 run (kick failed), 2:58
P: Makai Parton 80 run (Luke Meyer run), 2:12
U: Nick Birke 45 pass from Liam Hughes (Dalton Voss run), 1:53
Fourth Quarter
U: Wyatt Birke 9 run (Luke Koch kick), 11:12
U: Ryan Rapert run (Luke Koch kick), 1:18
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.