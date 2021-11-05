 Skip to main content
Box: Union 56, Pacific 8
Box: Union 56, Pacific 8

1234Final
Pacific08008
Union142801456
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific4-62-3374/37389/39
Union6-03-0248/2598/10

First Quarter

U: Luke Koch 16 run (Luke Koch kick), 9:47

U: Liam Hughes 19 run (Luke Koch kick), 5:26

Second Quarter

U: Nick Birke 17 pass from Liam Hughes (kick failed), 9:46

U: Hayden Burke 14 pass from Liam Hughes (Hayden Burke pass from Liam Hughes), 6:42

U: Wyatt Birke 1 run (kick failed), 2:58

P: Makai Parton 80 run (Luke Meyer run), 2:12

U: Nick Birke 45 pass from Liam Hughes (Dalton Voss run), 1:53

Fourth Quarter

U: Wyatt Birke 9 run (Luke Koch kick), 11:12

U: Ryan Rapert run (Luke Koch kick), 1:18

