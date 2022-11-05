 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: University City 20, Herculaneum 14

1234Final
Herculaneum0140014
University City608620
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum4-52-3230/26142/16
University City4-43-2170/19217/24

First Quarter

U: Christian Carter 1 run (kick failed), 7:53

Second Quarter

H: Mike Moloney 4 run (Jackson Dearing run), 11:53

H: Dylan Jarvis 10 pass from Jackson Dearing (run failed), 7:27

Third Quarter

U: Lashaun Cross 6 pass from Mekhai Gover (Nashaun Bates pass from Mekhai Gover), 5:51

Fourth Quarter

U: Mekhai Gover 1 run (run failed), 2:18

