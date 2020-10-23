 Skip to main content
Box: Valle Catholic 52, St. Pius X 13
Box: Valle Catholic 52, St. Pius X 13

1234Final
Valle Catholic18277052
St. Pius X0001313
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valle Catholic8-04-0395/4992/12
St. Pius X3-61-3182/23279/35

First Quarter

V: Chase Fallert 2 run (kick failed)

V: Cory Stoll 58 run (kick failed)

V: Aiden Herberlie 31 pass from Chase Fallert (kick failed)

Second Quarter

V: Aiden Herberlie 23 pass from Chase Fallert (Mitchell Meyer kick)

V: Austin Burnett 25 punt return (Mitchell Meyer kick)

V: Cory Stoll 78 run (Mitchell Meyer kick)

V: Carson Tucker 4 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

V: Carson Tucker 23 run (Mitchell Meyer kick)

Fourth Quarter

S: Nate Ruble 7 run (kick failed)

S: Connor Hardin 31 run (Logan Jacobson kick)

