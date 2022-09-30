Box: Vandalia 48, Staunton 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|6
|0
|0
|6
|12
|Vandalia
|13
|22
|0
|13
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|0-6
|0-6
|78/13
|98/16
|Vandalia
|5-1
|5-1
|201/34
|100/17
First Quarter
S: Braden Buffington 18 pass from Cody Ury (kick failed), 7:52
V: Eric McKinney 2 run (Kanon Wollerman kick), 5:06
V: Eric McKinney 13 run (kick failed), 1:15
Second Quarter
V: Matthew Hagy 10 run (kick failed), 9:34
V: Preston Nestrick 70 pass from Matthew Hagy (Matthew Hagy run), 8:12
V: Matthew Hagy 1 run (Pierson Wilkerson pass from Matthew Hagy), 0:45
Fourth Quarter
V: Pierson Wilkerson 10 pass from Matthew Hagy (kick failed), 10:31
V: Andrew Kelly 25 pass from Matthew Hagy (Kanon Wollerman kick), 7:42
S: Braden Buffington 11 pass from Cody Ury (kick failed), 1:33