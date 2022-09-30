 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Vandalia 48, Staunton 12

1234Final
Staunton600612
Vandalia132201348
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton0-60-678/1398/16
Vandalia5-15-1201/34100/17

First Quarter

S: Braden Buffington 18 pass from Cody Ury (kick failed), 7:52

V: Eric McKinney 2 run (Kanon Wollerman kick), 5:06

V: Eric McKinney 13 run (kick failed), 1:15

Second Quarter

V: Matthew Hagy 10 run (kick failed), 9:34

V: Preston Nestrick 70 pass from Matthew Hagy (Matthew Hagy run), 8:12

V: Matthew Hagy 1 run (Pierson Wilkerson pass from Matthew Hagy), 0:45

Fourth Quarter

V: Pierson Wilkerson 10 pass from Matthew Hagy (kick failed), 10:31

V: Andrew Kelly 25 pass from Matthew Hagy (Kanon Wollerman kick), 7:42

S: Braden Buffington 11 pass from Cody Ury (kick failed), 1:33

