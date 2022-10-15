 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Vashon 32, Lift For Life 26

1234OT1Final
Lift For Life0000026
Vashon0000032

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life2-20-037/988/22
Vashon2-10-075/1988/22
