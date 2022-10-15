Box: Vashon 32, Lift For Life 26 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Oct 15, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1234OT1FinalLift For Life0000026Vashon0000032 People are also reading… Poof! Cardinals’ ‘magic’ season vanishes in sweep. Their next trick is up to new core Hochman: A new St. Louis tradition? Cardinals wilt in playoffs, yet again Adam Wainwright details root of September struggles, writes Cardinals 'deserved better' Hochman: If Adam Wainwright retires, here’s how the Cardinals should fill rotation Which St. Louis area Catholic parishes will close? The clues are in the data. End of an era: Phillies shut out, sweep Cardinals and end last run for Molina and Pujols Cardinals relief ace Bruce Sutter, who clinched 1982 World Series, dies at 69 Albert Pujols gets emotional in TV interview with fellow Dominican Pedro Martinez BenFred: Cardinals can’t ignore these numbers when analyzing another postseason flop Yuengling beer (finally) to be sold in Missouri What we know about Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito's injury vs. Iowa football Goold: The who, what and where of Cardinals offseason decisions St. Louis County wants to buy an old Catholic school. Can it afford it? New Jersey lawmakers rewrite gun carry law after ruling Washington U. economics professor awarded Nobel Prize for insights on financial crises OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgLift For Life2-20-037/988/22Vashon2-10-075/1988/22 0 Comments Tags 10-15-2022 Box Lift Life Watch Now: Related Video A golf breakthrough for Edwardsville, a record night at Kirkwood: Our Athletes of the week STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Week 8 football roundup: Webster Groves snaps 21-game losing streak with first win since 2019 Qwalan Miller threw a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes Friday as Webster Groves broke a 21-game losing streak with a 27-13 win over Nor… Week 8 high school football scores and highlights: East St. Louis rolls; Webster snaps a long losing streak Week 8 of the area high school football season saw a powerhouse continue its winning ways (see East St. Louis) and a long-struggling program get its first win since 2019 (see Webster Groves). Football spotlight: Hillsboro hosts Cardinal Ritter in battle of unbeatens HILLSBORO — Jaxin Patterson doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about. Lutheran St. Charles scores twice in final minute to stun Lutheran North ST. PETERS — Lutheran St. Charles quarterback Michael Gerdine III said the message was simple on the Cougars sideline Friday night. Missouri district standings East St. Louis bulldozes way to another Southwestern Conference title Behind an imposing offensive line, East St. Louis plowed its way past Edwardsville 26-7 in a Southwestern Conference clash St. Mary's blocks out distractions to blow past De Smet Most teams would have plenty of reason to be distracted with the circumstances surrounding the St. Mary’s football team. Football notebook: East St. Louis coach Sunkett picks up win 200; Lutheran North topples Maryville in dramatic fashion East St. Louis football coach Darren Sunkett picked up a milestone victory in the Flyers' 80-0 win over Alton on Friday. Turnovers propel Cardinal Ritter past Hillsboro in unbeaten showdown HILLSBORO — Jaxin Patterson was running free. Cardinal Ritter rolls past Lift For Life, extends shutout streak to 14 consecutive quarters Ryan Boyd is going to hear about it Saturday night.