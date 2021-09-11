Box: Vashon 35, Soldan 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Soldan
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Vashon
|8
|12
|7
|8
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Soldan
|2-1
|0-1
|90/30
|113/38
|Vashon
|3-0
|1-0
|113/38
|13/4
First Quarter
V: Dierre Hill 25 run (Zach Smith Jr. pass from Malious Cain), 10:03
Second Quarter
-
V: Dierre Hill 2 run (pass failed), 11:30
V: Dierre Hill 60 punt return (run failed), 2:55
S: Ronald Holmes 1 run (pass failed), 0:28
Third Quarter
V: Dekorion Taylor 18 pass from Malious Cain (Danico Clouson kick), 7:21
Fourth Quarter
V: Dierre Hill 13 run (Niko Blount pass from Zach Smith Jr.), 0:10
