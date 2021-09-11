 Skip to main content
Box: Vashon 35, Soldan 6
1234Final
Soldan06006
Vashon8127835
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Soldan2-10-190/30113/38
Vashon3-01-0113/3813/4

First Quarter

V: Dierre Hill 25 run (Zach Smith Jr. pass from Malious Cain), 10:03

Second Quarter

V: Dierre Hill 2 run (pass failed), 11:30

V: Dierre Hill 60 punt return (run failed), 2:55

S: Ronald Holmes 1 run (pass failed), 0:28

Third Quarter

V: Dekorion Taylor 18 pass from Malious Cain (Danico Clouson kick), 7:21

Fourth Quarter

V: Dierre Hill 13 run (Niko Blount pass from Zach Smith Jr.), 0:10

