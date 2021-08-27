Box: Vashon 42, Webster Groves 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webster Groves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vashon
|0
|20
|16
|6
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|42/42
|Vashon
|1-0
|0-0
|42/42
|0/0
First Quarter
V: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
V: De'Marea Ball 10 interception (pass failed), 10:04
V: Zach Smith Jr. 14 pass from Malious Cain (Malious Cain run), 6:58
V: Zach Smith Jr. 86 pass from Malious Cain (run failed), 2:35
Third Quarter
V: Zach Smith Jr. 85 kickoff return (De'Marea Ball run), 12:00
V: Dierre Hill 5 run ( run), 0:16
Fourth Quarter
V: Javonte Chandler 41 pass from Malious Cain (pass failed), 4:00