Box: Vashon 48, Roosevelt 6

-
Hazelwood Central hammers Kirkwood with its dynamic rushing attack
-
Week 5 football roundup: CBC rolls in second half to knock off SLUH
-
Voyles comes up with big defensive play as Hillsboro holds off rival Festus
-
St. Mary's rolls to impressive win against Lutheran St. Charles
-
Week 5 high school football scores
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|14
|27
|7
|0
|48
|Roosevelt
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|3-0
|1-0
|113/38
|13/4
|Roosevelt
|0-2
|0-1
|6/2
|126/42
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.