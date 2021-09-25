 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Vashon 48, Roosevelt 6
0 comments

Box: Vashon 48, Roosevelt 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Vashon14277048
Roosevelt00066
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon3-01-0113/3813/4
Roosevelt0-20-16/2126/42
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Dodgers, or Giants? Which match-up would you like better for the Cardinals in a wild-card game?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News