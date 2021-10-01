 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Vashon 49, Affton 0
0 comments

Box: Vashon 49, Affton 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Vashon77221349
Affton00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon4-02-0162/4025/6
Affton0-10-10/064/16

First Quarter

V: Dierre Hill 35 run (Danico Clouson kick), 5:26

Second Quarter

V: Zach Smith Jr. 9 pass from Tramon Stokes (Danico Clouson kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

V: Dierre Hill 86 kickoff return (Danico Clouson kick), 11:46

V: De'Marea Ball-Brown 1 run (Danico Clouson kick), 7:55

V: De'Marea Ball-Brown 19 run (Marvin Stidmon pass from Zach Smith Jr.), 1:49

Fourth Quarter

V: De'Marea Ball-Brown 9 run (Danico Clouson kick), 8:43

V: Derrick Ward 41 run (kick failed), 1:20

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Respect women’s basketball — Taurasi, Griner, Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham strong in WNBA playoffs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News