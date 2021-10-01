Box: Vashon 49, Affton 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|7
|7
|22
|13
|49
|Affton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|4-0
|2-0
|162/40
|25/6
|Affton
|0-1
|0-1
|0/0
|64/16
First Quarter
V: Dierre Hill 35 run (Danico Clouson kick), 5:26
Second Quarter
V: Zach Smith Jr. 9 pass from Tramon Stokes (Danico Clouson kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
V: Dierre Hill 86 kickoff return (Danico Clouson kick), 11:46
V: De'Marea Ball-Brown 1 run (Danico Clouson kick), 7:55
V: De'Marea Ball-Brown 19 run (Marvin Stidmon pass from Zach Smith Jr.), 1:49
Fourth Quarter
V: De'Marea Ball-Brown 9 run (Danico Clouson kick), 8:43
V: Derrick Ward 41 run (kick failed), 1:20
Tags
