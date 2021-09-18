 Skip to main content
Box: Vashon 49, Carnahan 12
Box: Vashon 49, Carnahan 12

1234Final
Vashon7034849
Carnahan066012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon3-01-0113/3813/4
Carnahan1-00-046/156/2
