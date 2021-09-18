Box: Vashon 49, Carnahan 12

-
Week 4 football roundup: Oakville tops Hazelwood West for second consecutive victory
-
Valle Catholic scores early, races past St. Dominic
-
Kirkwood charges back after early deficit to knock off Ladue
-
Holt holds off Timberland in battle of unbeatens
-
Lawrence scores three times as O'Fallon ends nine-game skid to Edwardsville
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|7
|0
|34
|8
|49
|Carnahan
|0
|6
|6
|0
|12
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|3-0
|1-0
|113/38
|13/4
|Carnahan
|1-0
|0-0
|46/15
|6/2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.