Box: Vashon 62, Roosevelt 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Roosevelt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vashon
|22
|28
|12
|0
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Roosevelt
|1-2
|1-1
|28/9
|99/33
|Vashon
|1-1
|0-0
|35/12
|56/19
First Quarter
V: Dierre Hill Jr. 15 run (pass failed), 9:27
V: Derrick Ward 3 run (Marquis Gleghorn run), 4:23
V: Marquis Gleghorn 3 run (Marquis Gleghorn pass from Malious Cain), 3:00
Second Quarter
V: Marquis Gleghorn 3 run (Bernard Williams pass from Malious Cain), 11:00
V: Zach Smith Jr. 62 pass from Malious Cain (pass failed), 8:51
V: Bernard Williams 19 pass from Malious Cain (Marquis Gleghorn run), 1:50
V: Zach Smith Jr. 12 run (not attempted), 0:32
Third Quarter
V: Dierre Hill Jr. 51 pass from Malious Cain (run failed), 10:40
V: Marquis Gleghorn 5 run (run failed), 2:34