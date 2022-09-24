 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Vashon 62, Roosevelt 0

1234Final
Roosevelt00000
Vashon222812062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roosevelt1-21-128/999/33
Vashon1-10-035/1256/19

First Quarter

V: Dierre Hill Jr. 15 run (pass failed), 9:27

V: Derrick Ward 3 run (Marquis Gleghorn run), 4:23

V: Marquis Gleghorn 3 run (Marquis Gleghorn pass from Malious Cain), 3:00

Second Quarter

V: Marquis Gleghorn 3 run (Bernard Williams pass from Malious Cain), 11:00

V: Zach Smith Jr. 62 pass from Malious Cain (pass failed), 8:51

V: Bernard Williams 19 pass from Malious Cain (Marquis Gleghorn run), 1:50

V: Zach Smith Jr. 12 run (not attempted), 0:32

Third Quarter

V: Dierre Hill Jr. 51 pass from Malious Cain (run failed), 10:40

V: Marquis Gleghorn 5 run (run failed), 2:34

