Box: Virden North Mac 34, Staunton 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Virden North Mac
|0
|20
|8
|6
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|1-8
|1-8
|111/12
|282/31
|Virden North Mac
|8-1
|8-1
|341/38
|84/9
Second Quarter
V: Joe Reinhart 8 run (Joe Reinhart kick), 10:51
V: Zane Hogan 50 run (Joe Reinhart kick), 7:58
V: Reed Lewis 8 run (run failed), 1:44
Third Quarter
V: Zane Hogan 46 run (Tyler Miller pass from Kaden Brown), 7:54
Fourth Quarter
V: Zane Hogan 40 run (kick failed), 1:48
S: Jacob Dillon 12 pass from Cody Ury (not attempted), 0:01