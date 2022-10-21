 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Virden North Mac 34, Staunton 6

  • 0
1234Final
Staunton00066
Virden North Mac0208634
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton1-81-8111/12282/31
Virden North Mac8-18-1341/3884/9

Second Quarter

V: Joe Reinhart 8 run (Joe Reinhart kick), 10:51

V: Zane Hogan 50 run (Joe Reinhart kick), 7:58

V: Reed Lewis 8 run (run failed), 1:44

Third Quarter

V: Zane Hogan 46 run (Tyler Miller pass from Kaden Brown), 7:54

Fourth Quarter

V: Zane Hogan 40 run (kick failed), 1:48

S: Jacob Dillon 12 pass from Cody Ury (not attempted), 0:01

