Box: Warrenton 29, Mexico 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Warrenton
|0
|7
|7
|15
|29
|Mexico
|8
|6
|12
|0
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|4-4
|3-0
|196/24
|221/28
|Mexico
|4-4
|3-2
|239/30
|222/28
First Quarter
M: Dante Billups 10 run (Ty Prince run), 9:00
Second Quarter
M: Michael White 20 run (run failed), 11:00
W: Caelon Weir 1 run (Shane Brosenne kick), 6:00
Third Quarter
M: Dante Billups 10 run (kick failed), 9:00
W: Caelon Weir 1 run (Shane Brosenne kick), 3:00
M: Ty Prince 40 run (run failed), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
W: Joe Goldsmith 15 pass from Caelon Weir (Shane Brosenne kick), 4:46
W: Connor Tittel 70 pass from Caelon Weir (Connor Tittel run), 2:05
