Box: Warrenton 29, Mexico 26
Box: Warrenton 29, Mexico 26

1234Final
Warrenton0771529
Mexico8612026
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton4-43-0196/24221/28
Mexico4-43-2239/30222/28

First Quarter

M: Dante Billups 10 run (Ty Prince run), 9:00

Second Quarter

M: Michael White 20 run (run failed), 11:00

W: Caelon Weir 1 run (Shane Brosenne kick), 6:00

Third Quarter

M: Dante Billups 10 run (kick failed), 9:00

W: Caelon Weir 1 run (Shane Brosenne kick), 3:00

M: Ty Prince 40 run (run failed), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

W: Joe Goldsmith 15 pass from Caelon Weir (Shane Brosenne kick), 4:46

W: Connor Tittel 70 pass from Caelon Weir (Connor Tittel run), 2:05

