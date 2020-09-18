Box: Warrenton 37, St. Charles 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles
|0
|6
|8
|6
|20
|Warrenton
|0
|14
|8
|15
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|0-4
|0-1
|26/6
|145/36
|Warrenton
|1-3
|1-0
|81/20
|140/35
Second Quarter
S: Tre Ward 10 run (kick failed), 10:00
W: Nick Mertens 1 run (pass failed), 6:37
W: Quincy McRoberts 60 pass from Caelon Weir (Shane Brosenne pass from Caelon Weir), 3:05
Third Quarter
S: Blake Wiggs 8 pass from Riley Adams (John McCaleb run), 5:37
W: Quincy McRoberts 70 pass from Caelon Weir (Shane Brosenne run), 4:14
Fourth Quarter
W: Isaiah Jones 5 run (Chase Cook pass from Caelon Weir), 9:54
W: Kolby Meine 19 pass from Caelon Weir (Shane Brosenne kick), 4:51
S: Blake Wiggs 9 pass from Riley Adams (pass failed), 1:11
