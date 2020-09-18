 Skip to main content
Box: Warrenton 37, St. Charles 20
Box: Warrenton 37, St. Charles 20

1234Final
St. Charles068620
Warrenton01481537
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles0-40-126/6145/36
Warrenton1-31-081/20140/35

Second Quarter

S: Tre Ward 10 run (kick failed), 10:00

W: Nick Mertens 1 run (pass failed), 6:37

W: Quincy McRoberts 60 pass from Caelon Weir (Shane Brosenne pass from Caelon Weir), 3:05

Third Quarter

S: Blake Wiggs 8 pass from Riley Adams (John McCaleb run), 5:37

W: Quincy McRoberts 70 pass from Caelon Weir (Shane Brosenne run), 4:14

Fourth Quarter

W: Isaiah Jones 5 run (Chase Cook pass from Caelon Weir), 9:54

W: Kolby Meine 19 pass from Caelon Weir (Shane Brosenne kick), 4:51

S: Blake Wiggs 9 pass from Riley Adams (pass failed), 1:11

