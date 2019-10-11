BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
1234Final
Warrenton7140021
Winfield076619
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton2-42-1103/17200/33
Winfield1-50-3138/23178/30

First Quarter

W: Caelon Weir 2 run (Brendan Day kick), 10:15

Second Quarter

Wfd: Will Killingham 35 run ( kick), 11:51

W: Logan Dowd 1 run (Brendan Day kick), 9:08

W: Logan Dowd 5 run (Brendan Day kick), 0:25

Third Quarter

Wfd: Austin Carson 65 pass from Charos Sutton (pass failed), 7:15

Fourth Quarter

Wfd: Will Killingham 20 run (run failed), 8:47

