|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Warrenton
|7
|14
|0
|0
|21
|Winfield
|0
|7
|6
|6
|19
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|2-4
|2-1
|103/17
|200/33
|Winfield
|1-5
|0-3
|138/23
|178/30
First Quarter
W: Caelon Weir 2 run (Brendan Day kick), 10:15
Second Quarter
Wfd: Will Killingham 35 run ( kick), 11:51
W: Logan Dowd 1 run (Brendan Day kick), 9:08
W: Logan Dowd 5 run (Brendan Day kick), 0:25
Third Quarter
Wfd: Austin Carson 65 pass from Charos Sutton (pass failed), 7:15
Fourth Quarter
Wfd: Will Killingham 20 run (run failed), 8:47