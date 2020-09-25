Box: Washington 21, Fort Zumwalt South 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|7
|7
|0
|7
|21
|Fort Zumwalt South
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|4-1
|1-1
|147/29
|69/14
|Fort Zumwalt South
|2-3
|1-1
|112/22
|135/27
First Quarter
W: Cole Nahlik 6 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:33
F: Zach Bensing 46 pass from Jay Higgins (Jonah Cox kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
W: Clyde Hendrix 56 fumble recovery (Devon Deckelman kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
W: Cole Nahlik 4 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 6:54
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.