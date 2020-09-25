 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Washington 21, Fort Zumwalt South 7
0 comments

Box: Washington 21, Fort Zumwalt South 7

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Washington770721
Fort Zumwalt South70007
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington4-11-1147/2969/14
Fort Zumwalt South2-31-1112/22135/27

First Quarter

W: Cole Nahlik 6 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:33

F: Zach Bensing 46 pass from Jay Higgins (Jonah Cox kick), 0:00

Second Quarter

W: Clyde Hendrix 56 fumble recovery (Devon Deckelman kick), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

W: Cole Nahlik 4 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 6:54

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports