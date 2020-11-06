 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 28, Camdenton 21
Box: Washington 28, Camdenton 21

  • 0
1234Final
Camdenton707721
Washington7701428
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Camdenton5-64-4314/29333/30
Washington9-14-1341/31151/14

First Quarter

W: Ryan Hoerstkamp 30 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 8:52

C: Cooper Ezard 66 pass from Jacob Wormsley (Kam Durnin kick), 0:44

Second Quarter

W: Ryan Hoerstkamp 20 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 0:49

Third Quarter

C: Jacob Wormsley 3 run (Kam Durnin kick), 6:48

Fourth Quarter

W: Cole Nahlik 1 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 8:19

C: Cooper Ezard 15 pass from Jacob Wormsley (Kam Durnin kick), 6:16

W: Cole Nahlik 10 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:07

