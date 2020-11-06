Box: Washington 28, Camdenton 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Camdenton
|7
|0
|7
|7
|21
|Washington
|7
|7
|0
|14
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Camdenton
|5-6
|4-4
|314/29
|333/30
|Washington
|9-1
|4-1
|341/31
|151/14
First Quarter
W: Ryan Hoerstkamp 30 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 8:52
C: Cooper Ezard 66 pass from Jacob Wormsley (Kam Durnin kick), 0:44
Second Quarter
W: Ryan Hoerstkamp 20 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 0:49
Third Quarter
C: Jacob Wormsley 3 run (Kam Durnin kick), 6:48
Fourth Quarter
W: Cole Nahlik 1 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 8:19
C: Cooper Ezard 15 pass from Jacob Wormsley (Kam Durnin kick), 6:16
W: Cole Nahlik 10 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:07
