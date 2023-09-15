|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|7
|3
|14
|0
|24
|Washington
|0
|7
|14
|7
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
First Quarter
F: Jayden Burelson 10 pass from Troy Emge (Trent Menke kick), 2:07
Second Quarter
W: Ryan Kassebaum 13 run (Nick Lucido kick), 10:30
F: Trent Menke 23 FG, 5:20
Third Quarter
W: Landon Boston 29 run (Nick Lucido kick), 9:09
F: Jayden Burelson 36 pass from Troy Emge (Trent Menke kick), 4:24
W: Landon Boston 64 pass from Ryan Kassebaum (Nick Lucido kick), 2:42
F: Jayden Burelson 14 run (Trent Menke kick), 0:48
Fourth Quarter
W: Dylan Bartlett 43 pass from Ryan Kassebaum (Nick Lucido kick), 1:39