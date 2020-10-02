 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 28, Liberty (Wentzville) 21
Box: Washington 28, Liberty (Wentzville) 21

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)1407021
Washington7140728
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)3-31-2154/2696/16
Washington5-12-1175/2990/15

First Quarter

L: Alexander Fillner 62 pass from Blake Seaton (Cole Allen kick), 9:21

W: Conner Maher 31 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:55

L: Colby Adelsberger 17 run (Cole Allen kick), 2:22

Second Quarter

W: Cam Millheiser 20 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 3:07

W: Cole Nahlik 1 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 0:18

Third Quarter

L: Blake Seaton 14 run (Cole Allen kick), 3:33

Fourth Quarter

W: Cam Millheiser 3 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 8:57

