Box: Washington 28, Liberty (Wentzville) 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|14
|0
|7
|0
|21
|Washington
|7
|14
|0
|7
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3-3
|1-2
|154/26
|96/16
|Washington
|5-1
|2-1
|175/29
|90/15
First Quarter
L: Alexander Fillner 62 pass from Blake Seaton (Cole Allen kick), 9:21
W: Conner Maher 31 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:55
L: Colby Adelsberger 17 run (Cole Allen kick), 2:22
Second Quarter
W: Cam Millheiser 20 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 3:07
W: Cole Nahlik 1 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 0:18
Third Quarter
L: Blake Seaton 14 run (Cole Allen kick), 3:33
Fourth Quarter
W: Cam Millheiser 3 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 8:57
