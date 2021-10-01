Box: Washington 29, Liberty (Wentzville) 14

|1
|Final
|Washington
|7
|8
|7
|7
|29
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|7
|0
|7
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|3-3
|1-2
|162/27
|209/35
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1-4
|1-2
|88/15
|176/29
First Quarter
W: Landon Boston 2 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 2:46
Second Quarter
L: Jordan Smith 22 run (Charlie Hebden kick), 10:13
W: Cam Millheiser 16 run (Devon Deckelman run), 2:48
Third Quarter
W: Evan Gaither 5 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 9:15
Fourth Quarter
L: run ( kick), 5:00
W: Cam Millheiser run (Devon Deckelman kick), 3:22
Tags
