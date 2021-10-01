 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Washington 29, Liberty (Wentzville) 14
0 comments

Box: Washington 29, Liberty (Wentzville) 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Washington787729
Liberty (Wentzville)070714
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington3-31-2162/27209/35
Liberty (Wentzville)1-41-288/15176/29

First Quarter

W: Landon Boston 2 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 2:46

Second Quarter

L: Jordan Smith 22 run (Charlie Hebden kick), 10:13

W: Cam Millheiser 16 run (Devon Deckelman run), 2:48

Third Quarter

W: Evan Gaither 5 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 9:15

Fourth Quarter

L: run ( kick), 5:00

W: Cam Millheiser run (Devon Deckelman kick), 3:22

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Respect women’s basketball — Taurasi, Griner, Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham strong in WNBA playoffs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News