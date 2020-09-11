Box: Washington 30, Warrenton 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Warrenton
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Washington
|7
|14
|9
|0
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|0-3
|0-0
|44/15
|120/40
|Washington
|3-0
|0-0
|119/40
|20/7
First Quarter
Was: Jack Lackmann 38 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:53
W: Connor Tittel 5 run (Shane Brosenne kick), 0:27
Second Quarter
Was: Louis Paule 7 run (kick failed), 11:55
Was: Jack Lackmann 3 run (Jack Lackmann run), 6:24
Third Quarter
Was: safety, 7:00
Was: Louis Paule 2 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:20
