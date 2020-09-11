 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 30, Warrenton 7
1234Final
Warrenton70007
Washington7149030
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton0-30-044/15120/40
Washington3-00-0119/4020/7

First Quarter

Was: Jack Lackmann 38 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:53

W: Connor Tittel 5 run (Shane Brosenne kick), 0:27

Second Quarter

Was: Louis Paule 7 run (kick failed), 11:55

Was: Jack Lackmann 3 run (Jack Lackmann run), 6:24

Third Quarter

Was: safety, 7:00

Was: Louis Paule 2 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:20

