Box: Washington 34, Francis Howell North 7
1234Final
Francis Howell North00077
Washington14146034
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North1-60-4122/17266/38
Washington4-32-2196/28216/31

First Quarter

W: Landon Boston 50 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 9:04

W: Landon Boston 4 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:23

Second Quarter

W: Cam Millheiser 31 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:23

W: Cam Millheiser 20 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:37

Third Quarter

W: Devon Deckelman 4 run (kick failed), 7:42

Fourth Quarter

F: run ( kick), 0:00

